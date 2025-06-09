7 designs, 41 artists: NDP 2025 packs to feature artworks by people with disabilities

What's the National Day Parade (NDP) without the classic NDP packs?

Spectators attending this year's parade, preview shows and National Education shows can look forward to receiving one of seven artwork-adorned totes illustrated by 41 artists with disabilities from the ages of 10 to 73.

Three of the featured artworks, titled Care, Contribute and Future, are drawn by 20 students from Special Education (Sped) schools engaged through SG Enable, and envisions Singapore's shared future.

Meanwhile, the other four pieces, named Multiculturalism, Resilience, Openness and Boldness, are inspired by history and the creation of 21 artists from non-profit organisation ART:DIS, which supports persons with disabilities through arts.

The seven illustrations will be featured in a National Day stamp set produced by the Singapore Post as well.

One of the artists is ART:DIS participant Sage Tan, who co-created the artwork Multiculturalism with four other artists.

The 20-year-old, who has an intellectual disability, experimented with printmaking technique linocut for the first time and designed a mooncake and mandarin orange.

He told AsiaOne he is happy to be part of this project, especially since the linocut print design is different from the other bags.

"(At) NDP, a lot of people will receive my bag, which (makes me) very happy... and you can see a lot of artists' works here."

Another ART:DIS participant Tay Bee Lian, who has a physical disability, co-created the artwork Openness, which features the phrase "How are you?" in different languages.

The 73-year-old calligraphed the phrase in Chinese, and said she feels honoured to be part of the project.

"The previous years, I thought it was great that students from Sped schools could participate in the NDP pack design, and this year I can," she added.

Unveiling the pack designs at a media event to on Monday (June 9), Chairman of the NDP 2025 Pack Committee Major (MAJ) Desmond Lim said the collaboration with SG Enable and ART:DIS seeks to recognise the artists' talents and share their vision for Singapore.

He said the committee has extended its partnership scope this year to feature a more diverse range of artists, including professionals, artists in training, as well as emerging artists.

"(Through) this collaboration, we hope to be committed to take positive actions on disability inclusion (and) work towards building a more inclusive Singapore."

Executive director of ART:DIS Angela Tan said it is the first time the organisation is working with NDP in this manner to contribute artworks for the NDP packs.

"I think it's wonderful that the National Day celebrations include persons with disability in such a meaningful way, not just as attendees, but contributing significantly to the parade, to the NDP packs," she told AsiaOne.

"And, (the packs have) become something that people also take home as a memory of the celebration."

Tan also pointed out the sign language featured in the artwork Openness: "We hope that this work reminds us that each of us in society cares for each other... that people who might not be from the same race or speak the same language or background are all part of one community."

Lee May Gee, CEO of SG Enable, told AsiaOne the agency is glad to partner with the NDP executive committee for the sixth consecutive year to feature artworks by persons with disabilities on the NDP packs.

Describing the art pieces as a "heartfelt gift" from the student artists to the nation, Lee said this year's NDP carries an "added significance" as Singapore celebrates its 60th birthday.

"Through this collaboration, we hope that as Singaporeans reflect on what makes Singapore strong and unique, we can reaffirm our commitment to building a more caring, a more inclusive Singapore where everyone is valued and empowered to thrive and to live meaningful and dignified lives."

The NDP packs, which are made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, will include "staple" items such as snacks as well as interactive items like flags and placards, said MAJ Lim.

It will also be given to those who have registered to visit celebration sites at five heartland locations and the Bay area or those who participate in the "Pledge Events" initiative.

