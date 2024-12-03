7 hospitalised after 24 children at Little Seeds preschool fall ill with gastroenteritis symptoms

Seven children at Little Seeds Preschool (Calvary Baptist Church) were hospitalised after 24 of them fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms.

Four of the children have been discharged from hospital while three remain in stable condition, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in a joint statement on Monday (Dec 2).

The authorities added that no similar outbreaks have been reported in other Little Seeds Preschools.

"ECDA is monitoring the situation and working with the preschool operator to ensure the well-being of the children," they said.

"ECDA has also reminded the centre to ensure compliance with MOH's guidelines to further mitigate the spread.

"Preschools are required to adhere to the food hygiene requirements spelt out in the Early Childhood Development Centres Code of Practice."

Preschool assisting investigation

Anglican Preschool Services (APS), which manages the preschool, told CNA that there were three confirmed salmonella cases as of Nov 30.

Salmonella is a bacteria commonly found in raw meat, dairy products, poultry and eggs.

The bacteria can spread to humans through the consumption of contaminated food and drinks. Symptoms of food poisoning include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting, according to SFA.

"Little Seeds Preschool's current priority is focusing on supporting the recovery and well-being of the affected individuals and working with MOH and ECDA to investigate the details of the situation," said APS.

The school is also monitoring the status of the affected children through hospital visits and by "maintaining close communication" with their parents regarding developments in the investigation.

All communal or group activities in the preschool were "immediately discontinued" as of Nov 26, and children had to remain in their classes.

Staff and children pre-nursery and older also had to wear masks, said APS.

The preschool temporarily closed its kitchen and had the children's food catered.

According to APS, hygiene measures have been further stepped up, including the cleaning and disinfection of school premises.

The frequency of hand washing has also increased.

"The school has reminded parents of our policy that children exhibiting any symptoms of being unwell are not allowed to attend school. Visual and temperature health checks continued to be conducted before children entered school premises," APS said.

[[nid:699413]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com