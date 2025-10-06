7 men arrested in global betting syndicate operation involving police, FBI and Meta

The police has nabbed seven men - aged between 28 and 53 - for their suspected involvement in a transnational illegal betting syndicate.

The arrests occurred during an operation which was made possible by a collaboration with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Meta, said the police in a news release on Monday (Oct 6).

The police stated that they had received several reports of victims in Singapore being enticed to open accounts with an online gambling website since March 2023.

These victims would then be asked to transfer money to anonymous bank accounts in exchange for gambling credits.

They could initially redeem their winnings through bank transfers from these anonymous bank accounts.

However, after these victims continued to gamble and attempt to redeem more winnings, the syndicate would inform them they need to either accumulate more winnings or purchase more credits in order to redeem the funds they won.

Several victims lost more than $175,000 as a result of this scam, said the police.

Worth over $500k: Cash, bank accounts, luxury watch confiscated

Based on preliminary investigations, the police believe the transnational syndicate behind the website is operating overseas to evade detection — targeting victims in Singapore as well as others Asian countries.

Using information received from the FBI and Meta regarding alleged gambling activities, the police conducted further probes, which led to the arrest of these seven syndicate members.

During the operation, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Police Intelligence Department conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations island wide.

This included Flora Drive, Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, Chin Swee Road, Sims Place, Pasir Ris Street 51, Tampines Avenue 2, and Hougang Avenue 8.

Cash, 15 bank accounts and a luxury watch — with a total estimated value exceeding $500,000 — were seized, said the police.

They also confiscated electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones and SIM cards.

Four of the men arrested will be charged in court on Monday for conducting an unlawful betting operation under the Gambling Control Act.

Police investigations are still ongoing against the remaining three men

Under the Gambling Control Act a person found to be involved in conducting an unlawful betting operation as an operator may be fined up to $500,000 and jailed no more than seven years.

An individual involved as an agent can be fined up to $200,000 and jailed for no more than seven years while a person who gambles with an unlawful gambling service provider may have to pay a fine not exceeding $10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or to both.

Moreover, a person shall be guilty of an offence if a person possesses a SIM card registered using somebody else's personal information with the intention to use it to commit an offence.

This is punishable by a fine not exceeding $10,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years, or both.

Any person who converts or transfers any property which represents — directly or indirectly — another person’s benefits from criminal conduct, faces a fine not exceeding $500,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, or both.

Deputy Director of CID, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Yeo Yee Chuan stated that the police takes a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities.

They will continue taking tough enforcement action and prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law, regardless of where they operate, he continued.

"To counter transnational organised crime, the SPF will work closely with foreign counterparts to detect and deter these syndicates. Members of public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling," said SAC Yeo.

[[nid:723514]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com