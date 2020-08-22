7 new MOE kindergartens inside primary schools to open in 2023

Parents will soon be able to choose from a wider selection of quality kindergartens at affordable rates.

Come 2023, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will open seven new kindergartens in primary schools. Each will provide full-day Kindergarten Care services and offer about 120 Kindergarten 1 (K1) places.

The seven new kindergartens are MOE Kindergarten @ Yishun, MOE Kindergarten @ Alexandra, MOE Kindergarten @ Bendemeer, MOE Kindergarten @ Fengshan, MOE Kindergarten @ Temasek, MOE Kindergarten @ Princess Elizabeth and MOE Kindergarten @ Shuqun.

The kindergartens will partner Early Years Centres, operated by PCF Sparkletots to provide pre-school services for children aged two months to six years old.

These PCF Sparkletots Preschool centres are at Nee Soon East Block 223 for Yishun; Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Block 79 for Alexandra; Kolam Ayer Block 39 and Kolam Ayer Block 26B for Bendemeer; Kampong Chai Chee Block 409 for Fengshan; Hong Kah North Block 446 for Princess Elizabeth; and Jurong Spring Block 515 for Shuqun.

Details about the centre for MOE Kindergarten @ Temasek will be provided later.

All eligible citizen and permanent resident Nursery 2 (N2) children who are enrolled in these centres will be offered a K1 place in a nearby partner MOE Kindergarten (MK), under the MK-Anchor Operator EYC pilot programme announced in 2017.

MOE kindergarten places will also be available to children who do not come from these Early Years Centres.

The opening of the new kindergartens is part of the ministry's planned expansion to have at least 60 MOE kindergartens by 2025.

With the seven additions, the ministry will have 50 MOE kindergartens by 2023, providing a total of about 7,200 K1 places.

Registration for admission to K1 in 2023 for the seven new kindergartens will take place in February 2022.

The registration exercise will be open to citizen and PR children born between Jan 2, 2018, and Jan 1, 2019, including both dates.

More details about the exercise will be released in early 2022.

For parents who require a full-day care service for their child, Kindergarten Care services are available in all school-based MOE kindergartens from Mondays to Fridays, 7am to 7pm.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.