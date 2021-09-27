7 vehicles involved in accident on PIE, 10 people taken to hospital

Ten people were taken to hospital in a traffic accident involving seven vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday morning (Sept 27).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to an accident along PIE towards Changi, before the Jalan Eunos exit at around 8.05am.

"SCDF conveyed 10 persons to Changi General Hospital," it said, adding that officers also assessed three people for minor injuries and that they refused conveyance to the hospital.

In a Facebook video uploaded on the same day, a blue trailer was seen swerving to the right to avoid a lorry in front of them on the left lane – before crashing into the line of vehicles on the right lane and finally into the centre divider.

When contacted, the police told AsiaOne: “On 27 September 2021 at 7.59am, the Police were alerted to an accident involving a trailer, a motorcycle, three lorries and two cars along PIE towards Changi Airport.”

They added that besides a 25-year-old male lorry driver and 24-year-old male motorcyclist, eight passengers from the three lorries – aged between 25 and 45 – were conscious when they were sent to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

