7 victims lose $27k after falling prey to scam involving fake Domino's Pizza websites

SINGAPORE - Seven victims suffered losses totalling about $27,000 after falling prey to a new phishing scam involving fake Domino's Pizza websites from Nov 25 to Dec 6, police said.

The victims clicked on a phishing website after searching for "Domino's Pizza" on online search engines, said the police in a statement on Saturday (Dec 16).

These websites had similar layouts and Web addresses to those of the company, such as domino-plza.com and order.domino.piza.com. Domino's genuine website address is dominos.com.sg

Victims would place orders on the phishing websites and disclose their credit card details to make the payments. Scammers would then misuse their credit card details.

The victims realised they had been scammed after finding unauthorised transactions made with their cards.

The police advised the public to add the ScamShield application on their devices and enable security features such as two-factor authentication or multi-factor authentication for banks and transaction limits for Internet banking transactions.

The public can check for signs of scams using the ScamShield Bot on WhatsApp, call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg

The police also urged the public to look out for telltale signs of phishing websites, and to verify if the deals offered are available by visiting the company's official website.

If in doubt, remember to never share personal information or payment card details with anyone.

People are encouraged to tell the authorities, family and friends about scams, and report any fraudulent transactions to their banks immediately.

Those with information about such crimes can visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000. For urgent police assistance, call 999.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

