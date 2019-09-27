7 ways to save money & time on public transport in Singapore

Singaporeans complain about MRT breakdowns all the time, but the truth is that we’re a lucky bunch. Objectively speaking, the Singapore public transport system is reasonably efficient. Try taking the trains and buses in Bangkok and you’ll have a newfound appreciation for our transportation network.

But good things must pay, right? Everyone’s talking about public transport fares in Singapore because operators SBS Transit and SMRT just recently applied for a fare increase. If approved, we’re looking at a 7% hike by year-end.

If this news has got you grumbling, here are a few ways you can shave either time or money off your commute:

1. TAP INTO THE MRT BEFORE 7:45AM

Taking the train during morning pre-peak hours used to be free, but even though that policy has been scrapped, you can still benefit from rising early.

Tapping in before 7.45am will earn you $0.50 off your MRT fares. If your ride costs under $0.50, it’s free! Here’s an example taken from the Public Transport Council site. For a commuter who taps in at Jurong East and taps out at Bishan before 7.45, this is how much he will pay as compared to other peak-hour commuters:

Commuter Group Current Fare Discounted Fare* Adult $1.61 $1.11 Senior Citizen $0.87 $0.37 Student $0.58 $0.08

If you’re consistent in being early, the savings do add up. You’d be saving $11 a month (22 working days), which is a few meals’ worth in Singapore!

2. USE THE BEST CREDIT CARD FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORT WITH SIMPLYGO OR EZ-RELOAD

With the introduction of SimplyGo in April 2019, you can completely bypass the EZ-Link card, and use your credit card to pay for public transport.

There are quite few credit cards that can earn you some pretty neat rebates for public transport. We won’t go into the full list here, but these are the 2 more popular credit cards for public transport:

MAYBANK FAMILY & FRIENDS CREDIT CARD — 8% CASH REBATE ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT

The Maybank Family & Friends card has the highest cash rebate of 8% for public transport rides. The catch is that you need to spend $800 per month to earn it, although this card functions very well as a multi-category cashback card so you can easily consolidate all your regular spending on it.

Alternatively, you can hit a minimum spend of $500 and you’ll still get a 5% rebate, which is relatively good too. Anything under $500 is a waste – you only get 0.3%.

DBS LIVE FRESH CARD — 5% CASH BACK ON ALL CONTACTLESS PAYMENT

p>Another great card to use with SimplyGo is the DBS Live Fresh Card. It gives you 5% cash back on all contactless and mobile payments, including public transport expenses, if you meet the $600 monthly minimum spend.

Cash back is capped at $60 per month though ($20 on eligible online spend, S$20 on eligible Visa contactless spend and S$20 on all other spend).

If for whatever reason you don’t want to use SimplyGo, you can also EZ Reload to automatically top up your EZ Link card with your preferred credit card. For this case, the Citi SMRT card is a popular one.

CITI SMART CARD — UP TO 2% CASH BACK FOR EZ-RELOAD TRANSACTIONS

The Citi SMRT Card is one of the best for public transport – you get 1% rebate in SMRT$ (which is convertible to cash rebates at no cost) when you use the EZ-Reload Auto Top-up function for transactions under $30. If you spend above $30 per transaction, the rebates are bumped up to 2%.

If your monthly statement retail purchases are less than $300, your SMRT$ earn rate will be 0.3% less.

3. GET A PUBLIC TRANSPORT CONCESSION CARD (MAYBE)

I’ll just put it out there. For most people, the Adult Concession Card is not worth it. At $120 per month, you’ll need to travel A LOT to actually benefit from it.