I have a love-hate relationship with travel insurance - it's the umbrella I know I should bring out, yet am always tempted to leave at home. Whether or not you should get travel insurance is up to you, but if you've already decided that you want it, there are actually several ways you can save money on it, such as travel insurance promotions. Some credit cards also cover you for free if you book your flights with the card.

7 WAYS TO SAVE ON TRAVEL INSURANCE IN SINGAPORE (2019)

Single-trip travel insurance in Singapore typically cost around $25+ for basic plans and up to $100+ for the most comprehensive ones. To aid you in your quest to stretch that holiday dollar, here are 7 money-saving hacks when it comes to shopping for travel insurance:

1. CHECK IF YOUR CREDIT CARD OFFERS COMPLIMENTARY TRAVEL INSURANCE.

Let's start with the free stuff first - complimentary travel insurance promotions when you charge your return flights to your credit card.

Most credits cards in Singapore offer free travel insurance coverage for cardholders. However, to qualify, you typically need to charge return air fares to your credit card.

Do note, however, that the coverage scope and amount is usually quite limited. The DBS Altitude free travel insurance coverage, for example, only covers personal accidents and not travel inconveniences (flight cancellations, baggage loss / delay, etc).

This is more for the #YOLO travellers who don't really care about getting insured, and see the coverage as a bonus.

2. SUSS OUT TRAVEL INSURANCE PROMOTIONS & PROMO CODES.