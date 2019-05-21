I have a love-hate relationship with travel insurance - it's the umbrella I know I should bring out, yet am always tempted to leave at home. Whether or not you should get travel insurance is up to you, but if you've already decided that you want it, there are actually several ways you can save money on it, such as travel insurance promotions. Some credit cards also cover you for free if you book your flights with the card.
7 WAYS TO SAVE ON TRAVEL INSURANCE IN SINGAPORE (2019)
Single-trip travel insurance in Singapore typically cost around $25+ for basic plans and up to $100+ for the most comprehensive ones. To aid you in your quest to stretch that holiday dollar, here are 7 money-saving hacks when it comes to shopping for travel insurance:
1. CHECK IF YOUR CREDIT CARD OFFERS COMPLIMENTARY TRAVEL INSURANCE.
Let's start with the free stuff first - complimentary travel insurance promotions when you charge your return flights to your credit card.
Most credits cards in Singapore offer free travel insurance coverage for cardholders. However, to qualify, you typically need to charge return air fares to your credit card.
|Credit card
|Underwriter
|Free coverage
|Promotion
|DBS Altitude
|Chubb
|Travel personal accident coverage only
|Promotion details Policy document
|OCBC 365 & VOYAGE
|Great Eastern
|Travel personal accident, travel inconveniences and medical coverage
|365 Card: Promotion details
Policy document VOYAGE: Promotion details
Policy document
|Citibank (all cards)
|AIG
|Basic travel personal accident, travel inconveniences and medical coverage
|Promotion details
Policy document
Needs to be activated here
|HSBC
Advance Visa Platinum, Visa Platinum or HSBC’s Revolution cards
|AXA
|Personal accidental coverage
|Promotion details Policy document
|HSBC (all cards)
|AXA
|Travel inconveniences coverage
|Promotion details Policy document
|UOB PRVI Miles cards
|UOI
|Basic travel personal accident and travel inconveniences coverage
|Promotion details
Policy document
|Maybank (all cards)
|Etiqa
|Basic travel personal accident and travel inconveniences coverage
|Promotion details Policy document
Do note, however, that the coverage scope and amount is usually quite limited. The DBS Altitude free travel insurance coverage, for example, only covers personal accidents and not travel inconveniences (flight cancellations, baggage loss / delay, etc).
This is more for the #YOLO travellers who don't really care about getting insured, and see the coverage as a bonus.
2. SUSS OUT TRAVEL INSURANCE PROMOTIONS & PROMO CODES.
|Insurer
|Promotion
|Validity
|NTUC Income
|40% off single-trip plans and free gift (excluding Enhanced PreX plans)
|From 16 May 2019
|MSIG
|60% off single-trip plans & 20% off annual plans
|Book by 31 May 2019
|AXA
|Up to 46% off single-trip SmartTraveller plans
|1 to 23 May 2019
|POSB/DBS
|60% off single-trip plans & 25% off annual plans
|1 April to 30 June 2019
|AIG
|Get $20 worth of Klook voucher when you purchase any Travel Guard Direct Single Trip
|3 May to 30 June 2019
|FWD
|25% off with promo code TRAVEL25
20% off and $30 CapitaVoucher for annual travel premium that’s more than $200
|Not stated
|Aviva
|35% off with promo code TRAVEL35
|Not stated
|OCBC
|55% off single-trip plans
30% annual plans
|Book by 30 June 2019
|Citibank
|No current promotions
|–
|Great Eastern
|1-for-1 and 50% off Travel [email protected] single-trip plans with promo code 1FOR1
|For 50%, off book by 31 Jan 2019. For 1-for-1, book by 31 Mar 2019. Free policy to be used between 1 Mar – 11 Dec 2019.
|Etiqa
|No current promotions
|–
|UOB
|35% off single-trip plans
50% off annual plans
|1 July 2019
|HL Assurance
|50% off annual plans, $20 & $50 Agoda vvoucher, 10% off car rental
|Valid until 31 May
|Chubb
|No current promotions
|–
|Amex
|35% off single-trip plans
25% annual multi-trip plan offers
Samsonite luggage with annual plans and 25% savings
|21 May 2019
|HSBC
|30% off single-trip plans & 46% + $100 shopping voucher for annual plans
|23 May 2019
If you prefer more comprehensive coverage, the free credit card coverage is not for you. You'll probably need to purchase a separate travel insurance plan - you can do so online, but always search for promo codes first. Here are the current discounts:
3. CONSIDER ANNUAL TRAVEL INSURANCE
If you travel more than 5 to 6 times a year, it may be more cost-efficient for you to opt for an annual plan. Single-trip premiums are always less value-for-money, but in order to get the bang for your buck you really do need to travel quite frequently.
4. BUY YOUR TRAVEL INSURANCE IN A GROUP
Certain insurers offer added discounts for group policies. If you're travelling together and will be engaging in the same activities throughout, you'll probably be getting very similar travel insurance plans anyway - might as well combine it for greater savings.
5. READ THE T&CS, AND THEN RE-READ THEM AGAIN
Travel insurance is tricky because while every policy is somewhat similar, the differences lie in the nitty gritty details that can only be found in the depths of wordy T&Cs.
For example, always check that you're not paying extra to insure trip costs that are already refundable. For instance, if your flight is refundable and you already got a flight voucher for its cancellation, your insurer does not need to reimburse it.
Also, if you're getting opt-in coverage from an airline, make sure you read the T&Cs and agree with the level of coverage.
6. DOUBLE FOR ANY ADDITIONAL COVERAGE CLAUSES - YOU MIGHT NOT NEED THEM
Add-on coverage - like for winter sports, high value items, etc - are always chargeable, and increases the total price of your premium. So always double check to make sure you only pay for additional coverage that you need.
For instance, if you're going on a self-drive holiday, you might be thinking of adding on car rental coverage. But before doing that, check with your preferred car rental company - most of them come with some extent of insurance to cover their rentals, so if you're satisfied with that, you might not need to pay for your own.
7. LASTLY, GET YOUR TRAVEL INSURANCE AS SOON AS YOU BOOK YOUR FLIGHTS!
Buying your travel insurance as soon as you confirm your flights is great because you're immediately covered for any possible pre-trip hiccups. Examples include natural disasters, flight cancellations, etc.
Every minute you wait is a risk!
This article was first published in MoneySmart.