7 weeks' jail for male cook who molested drunken man sleeping on bench at shopping mall

SINGAPORE — A cook employed at a Compass One eatery had just completed work when he spotted and molested a drunken man sleeping on a bench at the Sengkang shopping mall at 2.30am.

After molesting the victim, who was reeking of vomit and alcohol, Aung Chue Marn walked away and then returned three more times to grope the man's private parts. The victim had remained asleep.

The 26-year-old offender was sentenced to seven weeks' jail on July 24 after he pleaded guilty to one count of molestation over the incident which took place in October 2024.

Aung Chue Marn, a Myanmar national, also admitted to an unrelated charge of being in possession of obscene films.

The acts of molestation came to light only after the 29-year-old victim woke up and approached a security guard at the mall as his mobile phone was missing.

Court documents did not disclose what happened to the device.

"(The guard) reviewed CCTV footage and found that the accused had touched the victim whilst he was unconscious," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Karl Tan.

Aung Chue Marn was arrested on Oct 10, 2024, and the authorities examined his mobile phone, which was found to contain 149 video clips of unknown male victims using toilets at the shopping mall.

He had secretly recorded them without the victims' consent or knowledge, the court heard.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.