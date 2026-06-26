7 worker deaths in 4 weeks: MOM calls for safety time-out, harsher penalties for errant firms

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is implementing harsher penalties for workplace safety offences and implementing a voluntary safety time-out, amid a spate of workplace deaths.

In a statement on Friday (June 26), MOM said that seven workers died in the last four weeks in workplace incidents, bringing the total number of fatalities to 21 for the year.

"The close succession of incidents is a cause for concern and highlights the need for continued vigilance and adherence to workplace safety requirements," the ministry said, adding that the number of fatalities for 2026 exceeds those of the same period last year.

18 workplace deaths were recorded over the same period in 2025.

As such, MOM will be implementing harsher penalties aimed at strengthening compliance with workplace safety requirements and reinforcing employer accountability.

In particular, the ministry will be increasing the composition fine quantum for workplace safety offences from $2,000 to $3,000 for first-time offenders, with higher fines applying to repeat or more serious offenders.

The minimum duration of Stop-Work Orders (SWO) will also be increased from five to eight weeks.

Companies involved in "egregious cases" involving serious workplace safety lapses resulting in fatal or serious accidents will also be barred from hiring new migrant workers for three months.

The enhanced penalties will be in place for the month of July, and will be extended if safety outcomes do not improve, said MOM.

Voluntary safety time-out

MOM also called for a nationwide voluntary safety time-out for two weeks, starting on Friday.

It said: "Employers should use the Safety Time-Out to review work processes, reinforce risk controls, engage workers and supervisors on workplace risks, and address safety gaps where necessary."

Additionally, MOM advised that attention should be paid to vehicle-related activities and individual worker lapses.

There should also be immediate responses following an accident so that appropriate rescue or medical assistance can be rendered to the victim.

"These accidents are preventable. We are taking early and pre-emptive, decisive actions to heighten vigilance among employers and workers to prevent further accidents," said Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash in a Facebook video on the same day.

"MOM will continue to monitor workplace safety performance closely and work with industry partners, unions, and workers to strengthen workplace safety standards, and improve workplace safety outcomes."

'We cannot take safety for granted'

Assistant secretary-general at the National Unions Trade Congress (NTUC), Melvin Yong, also made a Facebook post on the same day in support of MOM's safety time-out.

"We cannot take safety for granted," Yong said, adding that the recent rise in workplace fatalities has been "concerning".

At the same time, Yong said that it is important to cultivate an environment where workers feel safe to speak up when something is wrong, and that companies can do more to tap on technology to improve safety, especially in higher-risk environments.

"NTUC and our unions will continue to work closely with employers, workers, and tripartite partners to raise safety standards and prevent accidents," he said.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com