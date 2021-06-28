7-year-old boy cycles from Bukit Panjang to Coney Island in just 5 hours

Not all of us can achieve what this boy did at just seven. Afi, the young and proud Singaporean, cycled 75.3km from Bukit Panjang to Coney Island in just five hours.

He achieved this incredible feat on June 20, breaking his previous record of 50 km.

Afi sets new record road cycling in Singapore: How he started

PHOTO: Facebook/Sophia Sofii

Afi started cycling at the age of three. Since then, he’s cycled not only to school but also to run errands and visit relatives.

His mum, Sophia told Mothership, “So it’s like cycle all day and every day.”

She recalls how initially Afi used to hate cycling uphill. Now, her son has learnt better techniques to control his bike by adjusting the gears and speed. In fact, going uphill and downhill is what excites Afi.

Love and support from loved ones helped Afi pace himself better

Last year, Afi cycled 50 km with his uncle, which was his first long-distance trip. Since then he has been training to cycle longer routes.

Sophia shares that the entire family is very supportive of Afi’s goals will often be seen cheering for him from the sidelines. “Every time he says he is tired on any ride, we will be there cheering him [on] and will tell him ‘it’s near it’s near.. a bit more,” she said.

Needless to say, the strong-willed Afi is not affected by falls, bruises or scratches as he puts all his mind and energy into road cycling in Singapore.

With years of practice and devotion, Sophia feels that he has attained finesse into riding.

Road cycling in Singapore: Afi receives appreciation from an experienced cyclist

When Sophia shared Afi’s achievement in a Facebook group, cyclist Loh Yew Kwong reached out to her. He wanted to encourage the little boy by giving him an OCBC Ride 2021 medal. So the mother-son duo met Loh at Bukit Panjang MRT station, where the little boy was patted for his achievement.

Sophia was naturally moved by Loh’s gesture and she felt that this was a perfect example of racial harmony on the island.

Her post received a lot of praises and love from other parents.

One user wrote, “This kind of post deserves thousand of likes. Spreading kindness, and being positive is what we need especially in times like this.”

Another user chimed in saying, “This is the type of wholesome content this group needs more of.”

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

So, now the question is: What’s next for little Afi?

The proud Singaporean plans to achieve 100 km next. Sophia shared that her son was more determined to achieve this target after his meeting with Loh.

So here’s wishing luck to this young man as he makes not only his parents but the entire country proud.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.