7-year-old girl, cabby taken to hospital after vehicle pile-up in City Hall area

SINGAPORE - A seven-year-old girl and a 67-year-old male cab driver were taken to hospital after a van, taxi and car were involved in a pile-up in the City Hall area on July 17.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were informed of the accident at the junction of North Bridge Road and Stamford Road at about 12.15pm.

The cab driver and the girl, who was a passenger in the car, were taken to the Singapore General Hospital while they were conscious, said the police.

A 60-year-old female car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are under way.

In dashcam footage of the accident posted on Facebook, a silver car can be seen hitting head first a stationary ComfortDelGro taxi, sending it crashing into a van in front of it.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident show the silver car with a heavily damaged bonnet while the taxi has a damaged bonnet and rear.

