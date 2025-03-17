Singaporean boy flung out of car in fatal Johor accident; lorry driver didn't have licence, tests positive for drugs

A 7-year-old Singaporean boy died in Johor after he was flung out of the car he was in, following a collision with a lorry.

The lorry driver later tested positive for methamphetamine and did not have a valid licence, according to the Johor police.

The accident occurred at around 10.30pm on Sunday (March 16), said Johor Baru (South) police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat on Monday (March 17).

The lorry and the Singapore-registered car collided in Jalan Pantai heading towards Permas Jaya, the police chief added.

Preliminary investigations showed that the lorry driver, 54, lost control of his vehicle before it veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction.

According to Raub, the boy was one of four passengers being driven by his father, who is in his 40s.

The boy was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at around 3am on Monday.

His mother, another child aged two and an Indonesian woman, believed to be the family's helper, were the other passengers.

"The driver and a backseat passenger are still receiving treatment at Sultan Ismail Hospital, while the others sustained minor injuries and have been discharged," said Raub.

The police chief added that lorry driver is assisting with ongoing investigations under the suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, as well as causing death while driving under the influence and driving without a proper licence.

In photos of the accident's aftermath shared by the police, the car is seen to be badly damaged, with numerous dents and shattered windows.

Other photos circulated online show that car's windscreen had been shattered as well.

