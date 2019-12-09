70-year-old cleaner hit by a bag of rubbish thrown from high-rise unit

On the day that Parliament discussed the issue of killer litter, a cleaner was hit by a bag of rubbish thrown from height at Braddell View.

The incident happened on Sept 2 while Ms Phang Aik Kam, 70, was cleaning the area near the bicycle racks at the 25-storey Block 10D.

She said that she had just started her shift at about 8am when she suddenly felt something hit her shoulder.

The cleaner, who has worked at Braddell View for about two years, then saw a white plastic bag on the ground.