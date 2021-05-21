70-year-old man linked to TTSH cluster dies from Covid-19 complications

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old Singaporean man linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster here has died from complications related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths here to 32.

The Health Ministry said on Thursday (May 20) that the man had been hospitalised in TTSH Ward 9D on April 22.

The man, who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, was confirmed to have the virus on April 30. He also had a history of lung cancer and atrial fibrillation.

The Health Ministry said: "The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them."

As at Thursday, the TTSH cluster, which is Singapore's first hospital Covid-19 cluster, comprises 46 people.

This is the second death to emerge from the TTSH cluster.

On May 1, an 88-year-old Singaporean woman died from complications due to Covid-19.

She had also been hospitalised in Ward 9D, and was there from April 14.

The woman, who had a history of cancer, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, stroke and hyperlipidaemia, was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 28.

On the same day, the Health Ministry announced that a 46-year-old nurse working in the ward had tested positive for the virus.

She had completed her vaccination on Feb 18, and developed a cough, sore throat and body aches on April 27 before seeking medical treatment.

On April 28, Ward 9D was placed on lockdown.

Three other wards - Ward 7D, 9C and 10B - were later placed on lockdown as well.

TTSH later stopped admitting new patients.

On May 18, the hospital progressively resumed admissions with a new approach, including testing for its staff and patients, to bolster its defences.

