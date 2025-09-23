7,000 HDB flats to be built at Greater Southern Waterfront, first BTO project to be launched in October

The site of the former Keppel Club will be transformed into Berlayar estate, a new area at the Greater Southern Waterfront that will offer around 7,000 public housing units, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat.

This is up from the 6,000 units that was previously announced earlier this year.

Speaking at the HDB Awards Ceremony on Sept 23, Chee unveiled the masterplan for Berlayar estate, adding that the first project — Berlayar Residences — will be launched at the October 2025 sales exercise.

Berlayar estate will span some 48 ha and is estimated to provide about 10,000 new homes when completed, of which about 7,000 will be public housing.

"Berlayar marks an exciting first step towards realising our vision for urban living along the Greater Southern Waterfront. It reflects our vision for the future of public housing – to provide not just roofs over our heads, but also liveable spaces where communities can thrive," said Chee.

Berlayar Residences will offer 870 Build-to-Order (BTO) units — including 2-room Flexi, 3-room and 4-room flats — and 200 rental flats.

As previously mentioned by then-Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, the new Berlayar estate is part of the Government's broader strategy to enhance the geographical distribution of public housing and cater to the evolving aspirations and diverse needs of Singaporeans.

Designed to protect biodiversity

Located within close proximity to nature areas such as Labrador Nature Reserve, Berlayar Creek and Southern Ridges, Berlayar estate will be surrounded by a variety of flora and fauna.

To guide development and protect the existing biodiversity, HDB conducted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) over several years and consulted various nature groups.

The estate will have ample greenery, with around 20 per cent of the site — up to 10 ha — being conserved for green spaces.

In particular, there will be four green corridors that weave through the estate, offering recreational areas for residents while facilitating ecological connectivity between the Southern Ridges and Labrador Nature Reserve.

The corridors are a result from EIA findings and protect the avian species that move within the Berlayar estate.

There will also be a planting palette at these corridors, that includes biodiversity-attracting species to create conducive habitats for fauna to thrive.

The housing projects at Berlayar estate will also be designed with staggered heights to form a distinctive terracing skyline along the coast, with blocks oriented to provide scenic views of the Southern Ridges.

In addition, the developments in the estate will feature motifs themed after the nature specific to Berlayar estate. For Berlayar Residences, motifs of mangrove horseshoe crabs and smooth coated otters will be featured in community living rooms and signages.

Well-connected waterfront homes

Located near Harbourfront, Berlayar estate will be an extension of the Bukit Merah town.

Residents will be within close reach of amenities such as preschools, supermarkets, eating houses, shops and clinics.

The Telok Blangah estate also offers additional amenities, including the Telok Blangah Community Club and a new food centre which is slated for completion by 2027.

The estate was also designed to be a car-lite one, with Labrador Park and Telok Blangah MRT stations less than a 10-minute walk away, and connectivity to other walking and cycling networks.

Improving accessibility for homebuyers

Berlayar estate is just one of many exciting new developments to come, said Chee, adding that the Government is working to keep public housing "affordable and accessible, so that Singaporeans at every life stage can find a home that meet their needs".

Chee reinforced the Government's commitment to supporting the different groups of homebuyers, such as seniors and first-timers.

"We are also building more, faster, and building in different parts of Singapore, to meet Singaporeans’ housing needs," he said, adding that the Government will be building homes in new areas like Mount Pleasant, Woodlands North Coast and Sembawang North.

Separately, he also shared that more Shorter Waiting Time (SWT) flats — flats with waiting times of less than three years — are also in the works.

Some 4,500 SWT flats will be launched this year, with around 4,000 SWT flats to be launched yearly in 2026 and 2027.

"This will benefit our buyers, especially those with more urgent housing needs," Chee said.

