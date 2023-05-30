7,000 new BTO and Sale of Balance flats in Bedok, Serangoon and more

SINGAPORE — The Housing Board launched nearly 7,000 new flats for sale on Tuesday (May 30), of which 1,500 are Sale of Balance Flats(SBF) located across various estates.

The 5,495 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats offered are spread across five housing projects, three of which are in the mature estates of Bedok, Kallang/Whampoa and Serangoon, while the other two are in the non-mature estate of Tengah.

About 90 per cent of the BTO flats have a waiting time of less than four years. In four out of the five projects on offer, the waiting time is from three years and one month to three years and eight months, said HDB.

HDB said it expects strong demand for the flats in Bedok and Serangoon. The last BTO launch in Bedok was in November 2016, while 150 studio apartments for the elderly were launched in Serangoon in January 2014.

A total of 1,640 flats are on offer at Bedok South Blossoms, which is located on a site near Tanah Merah MRT station that is bounded by Bedok South Road and Bedok South Avenue 3.

Prices for a five-room flat in Bedok South Blossoms range from $588,000 to $737,000; from $488,000 to $587,000 for a four-room flat, and from $320,000 to $396,000 for a three-room unit.

There are 330 flats on offer at Serangoon North Vista, which is located on a site bounded by Serangoon Avenue 1 and Yio Chu Kang Road.

An artist’s impression of Serangoon North Vista.

PHOTO: HDB

Prices range from $397,000 to $496,000 for a four room flat and from $558,000 to $658,000 for a five-room flat.

The five-room flats on offer in both estates make up more than 40 per cent of the total five-room flat supply in May's launch.

Farrer Park Arena, located on a site bounded by Farrer Park Road and Dorset Road, has a total of 569 units of three-room and four-room flats priced between $362,000 and $642,000.

The project falls under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, which comes with stricter buying and selling conditions, including a six per cent subsidy clawback when resold and a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP).

An artist’s impression of Farrer Park Arena.

PHOTO: HDB

Standard BTO flats come with a five-year MOP and do not have a subsidy clawback clause.

HDB noted that 20 per cent of the PLH flats in Farrer Park Arena will be set aside for first-timer families; and two per cent for second-timer families under the Married Child Priority Scheme.

The other two projects in Tengah — Parc Meadow @ Tengah and Plantation Verge — have close to 3,000 flats.

HDB said those who are looking to move into their flats sooner can consider applying for the flats at Parc Meadow @ Tengah, which has a waiting time ranging from three years one month to three years four months. The waiting times for the other four projects range from three years and five months to four years.

An artist’s impression of Plantation Verge.

PHOTO: HDB

In a Facebook post, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said: "We are committed to providing options for different budgets and needs — from homes in Tengah designed to integrate lush greenery, to units in the mature estates of Bedok and Serangoon for families who wish to live closer for mutual care and support, there is something for everyone."

In August, HDB will offer about 6,700 BTO flats in towns such as Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Kallang/Whampoa and Queenstown.

At the final launch of the year in November, HDB will offer about 6,300 flats in towns such as Bukit Panjang, Jurong West, Woodlands, Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Merah and Queenstown.

