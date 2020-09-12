71 children, 17 staff members evacuated after fire breaks out at Islander Preschool on Sentosa

A fire broke out at Islander Pre-School on Sentosa on Thursday (10 Sep) morning, forcing 71 children and 17 staff members to evacuate the premises. According to reports, all children and staff from the preschool—located at 35 Allanbrooke Road—were moved to EtonHouse International School Sentosa, also owned by EtonHouse International Education Group. Fire Breaks Out at Islander Pre-school

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at 11.45 am, following the fire which reportedly took place at about 11.30 am.

This comes after smoke was detected in the preschool’s administration room, the school said in a statement.

According to the SCDF, the fire involved the contents of a storage room on the first floor which they managed to put out using two water jets.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to an SCDF spokesperson, no one was injured from the incident. The nearby school was also unaffected by the fire.

As investigations continue, the school spokesperson said that the preschool will remain closed on Friday.

“The safety of our children comes above all and we will get to the bottom of this to ensure that we adhere to stringent safety standards,” a school spokesperson said.

How Parents Can Talk To Kids About Fire Safety

Schools usually involve having a larger group of children gathered at one spot, which makes the occurrence of fire extremely dangerous.

Some, if not many schools also have science labs that house flammable fluids that can put not just the lives of students and staff at risk, but also damage to personal and school property.

Children as young as five can learn what to do in a fire emergency, and parents can help kids learn how to tackle the situation in the event it does happen—whether in school or at home.

1. Talk about smoke detectors

The sound of the alarms can frighten children, especially if they happen unexpectedly. It is important to teach children about smoke detectors so that they know why they are installed and learn how to associate its sound with a fire.

2. Introduce buddy system

In a school setting, having a buddy system could be helpful for children with special needs who may need additional help to manage the situation—applicable during practice drills or actual school fire emergencies. Parents can work with teachers or the school to communicate this need.

3. Teach kids how to check if doors are hot

Help kids learn how to check if the doors are hot and explore alternative ways to escape. Some fire safety tips for children can include:

Getting children to find a towel which they can use to handle, touch or grab items to avoid burns

How children can use the towel to protect their faces and cover their mouths

In the event where the exits of a room are entirely blocked, children are advised to stay as low to the floor as possible. They can lie on the ground and near the bed if possible—but not under.

4. What to do if their clothes catch fire?

Parents can help their children learn this important trick: “stop, drop, and roll”.

It involves stopping what they are doing immediately, drop to the ground, and roll to move to the nearby exit or safe spot (if applicable). Parents can teach it to their children by showing them how it’s done and subsequently getting them to practise it.

Any fire-related injuries can be avoided or minimised if a child remembers this advice instead of running in a state of confusion and shock.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.