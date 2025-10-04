71-year-old taken to hospital, man arrested for drink driving after accident at junction of Lavender Street and Serangoon Road

A man has been arrested for drink driving after an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Friday (Oct 3) at the junction of Lavender Street and Serangoon Road.

The Singapore Police Force said that they were alerted to the incident at about 9.10pm.

The car driver, a 37-year-old man, was apprehended for drink driving, while the 71-year-old male pedestrian was conveyed to a hospital, said the police. He was conscious.

Photos of the incident were shared online on the Facebook group SGRV Front Man, where a dark blue car with a damaged bonnet appears to have smashed into a traffic light, which has been bent.

Debris can be seen scattered across the road and the grass patch adjacent to it.

Police investigations are ongoing.

