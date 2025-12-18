71-year-old woman suffers triple jaw fracture in alleged PAB collision in Pasir Ris

An elderly pedestrian suffered a triple jaw fracture when she was purportedly struck by a food delivery rider on a power-assisted bicycle (PAB).

Frank Singam said in a Facebook post that his 71-year-old wife, Malar, was hit while walking on a concrete pavement — where such devices are not allowed under the law — in front of Pasir Ris Polyclinic on Dec 10.

"She was caught completely off guard, and her chin absorbed the brunt of her fall," he said. "She registered three fractures in her jaw and was operated on Dec 10."

In a video shared on social media, Malar was seen lying in bed at Changi General Hospital while saying that she could only drink her food.

Singam said that the outcome from the accident could have been worse.

"She could have sustained more serious and significant injuries, given that she was wearing glasses when she fell face down. She could also have snapped her neck given that she landed on her chin," he added.

"We just celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. And we planned to continue the celebration in the USA with our family members. It now had to be cancelled because of this accident."

In the Facebook post, Singam called for stronger laws to protect the elderly from personal mobility devices (PMDs) and powered-assisted bicycles on shared spaces.

"Please help to get these menaces off the pavements," he said. "The Government has to act hard and fast to stop pavement sharing and penalise very heavily PMD users who show no regard for the safety of pedestrians. There must be deterrent punishments to rein in discipline."

Speaking to AsiaOne, Singam said that the delivery rider had apologised to his wife at the accident and emergency department at Changi General Hospital.

The retired civil servant added that he did not lodge a police report.

"He seemed a senior and a low income chap," said Singam. "For his integrity and compassion, we just let him go, so I could focus on my wife."

Offenders caught riding a PAB on footpaths for the first time can be fined up to $2,000 and jailed up to three months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.

