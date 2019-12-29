72-year-old man pulls wheelchair-bound wife out of burning car after accident along Eng Neo Avenue

Mr Tan Cheng Whatt, 72, and Madam Khoo Geok Hwa, 68, found their car on fire after a burning motorcycle slid under it in Eng Neo Avenue on Dec 28, 2019.
PHOTO: Facebook / SG Road Vigilante; Derrick Tan
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

A motorcycle in the opposite lane lost control and flew over the road divider towards his car along Eng Neo Avenue.

Retired lorry driver Tan Cheng Whatt, 72, hit the brakes but the bike, which had already caught fire, managed to skid underneath his car.

Within seconds, the fire started to spread but Mr Tan had no time to panic - he had to rescue his wheelchair-bound wife Khoo Geok Hwa, 68, who was in the passenger seat.

In less than a minute, he rushed out of the Toyota Rush, ran across to pull his wife out, and dragged her up the footpath with the help of a few passers-by, as the fire raged on, according to video footage online.

The couple, who escaped unhurt, experienced this harrowing encounter last Saturday evening (Dec 28) while they were on their way to pick their daughter up from work at the nearby Turf City.

Madam Khoo told The Straits Times on Sunday that she was in a state of shock when the accident took place.

"I was very scared and my hands and feet had gone soft. This kind of thing has never happened before. But I am so thankful to everyone who helped me," she said.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a car along Eng Neo Avenue, towards Dunearn Road, at about 6.20pm.

The SCDF put out the fire with a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist suffered minor injuries. He was conscious when taken to National University Hospital.

The accident caused a traffic jam. A video of the fiery crash shows a row of cars behind the Toyota Rush as a crowd of onlookers gathered to watch the blazing car.

28dec2019 eng neo aveune vehicle caught fire after a motorbike skidded from opposite direct and got stuck under...

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Saturday, 28 December 2019

As these clips made the rounds on social media, Facebook user Derrick Tan identified himself as the owner of the car and said his parents were in the vehicle when the accident happened.

According to a police report made by Mr Derrick Tan's father and seen by The Straits Times, the motorcycle was travelling in the opposite lane when it skidded and hit the road divider, throwing both the bike and its rider into the same lane as the car.

Mr Derrick Tan, who was on holiday in Thailand when he received a call about the accident, said his parents, especially his mother who is wheelchair-bound due to illnesses such as diabetes, are still shaken from the accident.

"My mum cried. She saw the car catch fire and is very thankful that my dad was fast enough because if not, she would have been burnt.

"I was very worried at first but I'm glad to hear that everyone is okay. It seemed surreal, like a freak accident," said Mr Tan, 38, who runs a dog daycare and training school at Turf City, which his sister also works at.

Mr Tan said he had just renewed his Certificate Of Entitlement for the 10-year-old Toyota Rush. He added that the car was too badly damaged and he would have to get a new vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents viral videos

TRENDING

72-year-old man pulls wheelchair-bound wife out of burning car after accident along Eng Neo Avenue
72-year-old man pulls wheelchair-bound wife out of burning car after accident along Eng Neo Avenue
Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
Boy taken to hospital after accident with PMD near Marina Bay Sands, teen rider arrested
Boy taken to hospital after accident with PMD near Marina Bay Sands, teen rider arrested
From Singapore&#039;s Jamie Chua to Thailand&#039;s Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
From Singapore's Jamie Chua to Thailand's Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
200 seats for Aloysius Pang memorial on Jan 5 snapped up by fans
200 seats for Aloysius Pang memorial on Jan 5 snapped up by fans
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament

SERVICES