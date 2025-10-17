74 persons arrested, over $68k worth of drugs seized in 5-day anti-drug blitz

Seventy-four persons were arrested for suspected drug offenders during a five-day island-wide anti-drug operation from Oct 13 to 17.

Areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Balestier, Clementi, Punggol, Woodlands and Yishun were covered during the operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Oct 17).

A total of about 2.5kg of cannabis, 158g of ketamine, 76g of heroin, 73g of ‘Ice’, 12g of ‘Ecstasy’, 40 Erimin-5 tablets and numerous vape related products including 42 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were seized.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $68,000, said CNB, adding that the heroin, ‘Ice’ and cannabis seized could potentially feed the addiction of 436 abusers for a week.

Over 2.3kg of cannabis seized at Yishun

On Oct 13, CNB officers arrested a 36-year-old Singaporean in Yishun for suspected drug trafficking offences.

He was travelling along along Yishun Avenue 1 when he was arrested, and a search of his motorcycle yielded about 2.3kg of cannabis, 156g of ketamine, 11g of ‘Ice’, 11g of ‘Ecstasy’, 40 Erimin-5 tablets, and drug paraphernalia.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of a 27-year-old Singaporean man on the same evening, and drug paraphernalia were seized from his home near Punggol.

CNB officers injured during vape bust

CNB launched an operation near Clementi Avenue 1 on Oct 15 where a 26-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

She was with her 19-month-old daughter during the arrest, and was found in possession of seven e-vaporiser pods and two e-vaporisers believed to contain etomidate.

Her house was also raided following the arrest, where officers nabbed a a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both Singaporeans.

During the arrest, the 30-year-old woman put up a struggle, injuring two CNB officers.

Twenty-seven e-vaporiser pods, one e-vaporiser believed to contain etomidate, and drug paraphernalia were found during a sweep of the unit.

Investigations are ongoing, said CNB.

The 30-year-old woman will also be investigated by the police for an offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from doing his duty.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, or "pure heroin", 250g of methamphetamine or more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Those who import, sell or distribute etomidate-laced e-vaporisers will also face prosecution under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

