74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party

Mr Nasiari Sunee died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a glass bottle at the Spottiswoode 18 condominium.
PHOTO: Courtesy of Nas Suriati Nasiari
Cara Wong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 74-year-old has died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a glass bottle his family believes was thrown down from a 35-storey condominium flat in Spottiswoode Park.

Mr Nasiari Sunee, a delivery driver, was in the Spottiswoode 18 condominium for a housewarming party on Sunday night (Aug 18) when he was hit on the top of his head by a glass bottle, said his two older children.

Speaking to The Straits Times after their father's burial on Tuesday, they said he had just sat down at a table at the condominium's barbecue pit area to eat when he was hit. His wife and relatives were sitting with him.

"Suddenly our relatives heard a big thud and another thud. They realised my dad had collapsed on the floor and his head was bleeding," said Madam Nas Suriati Nasiari, the oldest of Mr Nasiari's four children.

"They saw a glass bottle on the table," said the 44-year-old service manager.

Her family believes the bottle, after hitting Mr Nasiari, ricocheted and hit their mother, who had bruises on her shoulder, she added.

A relative, who is a nurse, tended to Mr Nasiari, who was taken by ambulance to Singapore General Hospital for treatment at 8.35pm.

But his heart stopped thrice during his treatment, she said.

Her family decided not to resuscitate him if it stopped a fourth time, she added. "We didn't want to prolong the pain."

Mr Nasiari Sunee was in the Spottiswoode 18 condominium for a housewarming party on Sunday night (Aug 18) when he was hit on the top of his head by a glass bottle, said his two older children.

Mr Nasiari's blood pressure plunged the next morning and he died around 9am, said his elder son Nas Muhammad Nasta'in Nasiari.

Madam Nas Suriati said her family called the police after the incident, and tried to look for the person who threw the litter.

Police, who are investigating the matter, said the case has been classified as a rash act causing death.

It is understood that no arrests have been made as of Tuesday evening.

Last year, more than 1,200 cases of high-rise littering were reported to the National Environment Agency (NEA) and cameras were deployed to more than 1,000 areas with a persistent high-rise littering problem.

Mr Nas Muhammad Nasta'in said his father, who has nine grandchildren, was well-loved by his family and neighbours, many of whom turned up for the wake. Even his many cousins called him "Ayah", which is Malay for father, he added.

"In the last two days, we have cried enough. We are putting aside our grief and staying strong for our mum," he said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

