74-year-old driver arrested after fatal road accident in Holland Village

A 74-year-old minibus driver has been arrested after a fatal accident in Holland Village on Wednesday (March 26).

The victim, a 76-year-old male pedestrian, was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the police said.

The police and the SCDF said they were alerted to the accident involving a minibus and a pedestrian along Holland Avenue towards Commonwealth Avenue at about 6.50am.

The driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Separately, the police and SCDF were notified of an accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry along the Seletar Expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway near the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit at around 9.30am on Monday (March 24).

SCDF paramedics pronounced a 27-year-old male motorcyclist dead at scene.

A 71-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

