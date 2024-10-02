$75 ride from Marina Bay to Orchard: Taxi drivers accused of marking up and charging fixed prices

A tourist heading back to their Orchard hotel from Marina Bay was befuddled when a cabby quoted him $75 for the short ride.

The incident occurred at the passenger pick-up point outside the Fullerton Bay Hotel on Tuesday (Oct 1) afternoon, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A man surnamed Wu, who manages the traffic flow at the pick-up point, said the tourist had paid over $20 for a taxi ride from Orchard to the nearby Merlion Park.

After being quoted the $75 fare for a ride back to his hotel, the tourist had asked Wu why the fare difference was so great.

A check on Google Maps showed that the 5km drive from the hotel to Orchard Road will take approximately 15 minutes.

The tourist boarded another taxi after Wu explained to him that taxis in Singapore charge metered fares.

Wu said that some taxi drivers would also solicit for passengers at the pick-up point, adding that some allegedly accept only cash payments, and they would choose passengers.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the hotel's pick-up point on Wednesday morning noted that most people there were waiting for private-hire vehicles, or chartered rides to pick them up.

One cabby quoted the reporter $35 for a ride to Far East Plaza and said he would not start the meter, while another driver said the prices for trips to Orchard and Bugis are fixed.

However, both cabbies declined to let the reporter board their taxis.

Last December, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) took enforcement action against seven cabbies for overcharging passengers at Marina Bay Sands and Changi Airport.

Four drivers had collected fares exceeding the metered fare. The other three had demanded fares beyond the metered fare, but the passengers did not accept the ride.

LTA said that it takes a serious view of touting and overcharging.

Members of the public are encouraged to report incidents of touting, overcharging or drivers refusing to use the taximeter to LTA with information such as the vehicle's registration plate number, date, time and a brief account of the incident.

ALSO READ: 'Disappointed': Passenger accuses cabby of taking longer route and charging double for ride to Changi Airport

lim.kewei@asiaone.com