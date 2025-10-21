75-year-old woman found dead in Bedok flat after relatives notice foul smell

An elderly woman was found dead in her HDB flat in Bedok on Sunday (Oct 19).

The police were called after visiting relatives reportedly detected a foul smell coming from her unit, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Three women were visiting the 75-year-old woman at around 12pm that day, one of them being her goddaughter, according to a neighbour living next door.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death from Block 102 Bedok North Avenue 4 at around 3.20pm.

The woman was lying motionless in the unit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, but further investigations are ongoing, said the police.

The elderly woman had been living alone in the unit for over a decade, a neighbour told Shin Min, adding that she had not seen the woman for several weeks.

She found out about the death when the police arrived.

The death came as a surprise to another neighbour, who said that she seemed to be in good health and did not require a walking stick or wheelchair to get around.

