755 new community Covid-19 cases, highest in more than a year

SINGAPORE - There were 755 new cases reported in the community on Tuesday (Sept 14), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

This is the highest in more than a year.

There were also 77 cases among dormitory residents and five imported ones, bringing the total to 837 new Covid-19 cases.

A new cluster with 10 cases has also surfaced at All Saints Home in Jurong East.

Nine are residents and one is a staff member.

The total number of infections in Singapore stands at 73,131.

In a week, the number of cases today more than doubled from last Tuesday's total of 332.

Of the local cases today, 231 are seniors above 60 years old.

One case was added to the cluster at Ren Ci nursing home, taking its total to 29 cases.

Another 15 cases were added to the Chinatown Complex cluster, bringing the total there to 126 cases.

There are currently 809 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 75 cases in need of oxygen supplementation and nine in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of the cases requiring oxygen supplementation, 59 are seniors above 60 years old.

There were also nine new cases added to the clusters linked to staff at three bus interchanges in Toa Payoh, Tampines and Boon Lay.

The total number of cases at these interchanges is 520.