76-year-old Singaporean man with dementia missing in KL; family appeals for information

Halim Bin Yunos was last seen near Anggun Residence wearing a batik shirt on Feb 7.
PHOTO: Instagram/wan_toh
Koh Xing YingPUBLISHED ONFebruary 10, 2026 1:05 PMBYKoh Xing Ying

The family of an elderly Singaporean man is appealing for information on his whereabouts after he went missing in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Feb 7). 

In an Instagram post on Monday, the family of Halim Bin Yunos said he suffers from dementia and was last seen near Anggun Residence in a short-sleeved batik shirt.

User wan_toh, who is Halim's son-in-law, told Mothership that Halim, who is 76 years old, had travelled with family to Malaysia to attend a wedding. 

The elderly man went missing sometime after the event. 

"We saw that actually he went out of the residence," his son-in-law reportedly said, adding that the family was unable to find Halim despite searching the area. 

The family made a police report later on Sunday. 

According to the son-in-law, Halim was diagnosed with dementia a couple of months ago and suffers from hallucinations. 

He added that the authorities checked local hospitals, but did not find any records of Halim. 

"If anyone happens to see him or has any information, please contact me directly," said wan_toh. 

"Your help means a lot to our family." 

