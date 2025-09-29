77 arrested, more than $74,000 worth of drugs seized in 5-day anti-drug blitz

77 persons have been arrested for suspected drugs-related offences following a five-day islandwide anti-drug operation from Sept 21 to 26.

The operation covered areas such as Aljunied, Boon Keng and Selegie, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a statement on Monday (Sept 29).

A total of about 351g of heron, 99g of 'Ice', 69g of cannabis, 10g of ketamine, one 'Ecstasy' tablet, one bottle of methadone, numerous vape-related products including 527 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate and cash amounting to $4,228.70 were seized.

CNB said that the drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $74,000, while the heroin, 'Ice' and cannabis seized can potentially feed the addiction of 235 abusers for a week.

On Sept 21, a 60-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences after about 106g of heroin and 26g of 'Ice' were recovered from a New Bridge Road residential unit he was in.

Three days later, on Sept 24, CNB officers raided a residential unit along Champions Way in Woodlands where they seized about 143g of heroin, 18g of 'Ice', 65g of cannabis and 10g of ketamine. A 46-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested during the raid.

Vape-related products seized

The next day (Sept 25), a 28-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences in a residential unit along Hougang Street 51 after numerous vape-related products including 524 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were found in the unit. Cash amounting to $3,500 were also found and seized.

Later the same day, a 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested during a raid at a residential unit along Buangkok Crescent in Sengkang. Prior to his arrest, officers witnessed items discarded out of the unit's bedroom window.

The items were later recovered and found to be vape-related products including one pod believed to contain etomidate.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, or "pure heroin", or 250g of methamphetamine or more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

According to CNB's annual statistics report on Feb 12, out of the 3,119 drug abusers arrested in 2024, 966 were new offenders. Among them, 507 - 52 per cent - were aged below 30.

Overall, the total number of drug abusers arrested in 2024 declined by one per cent, as compared to the 3,122 arrested in 2023.

