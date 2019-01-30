77-year-old found dead in Tampines flat after blood drips through neighbour's ceiling

77-year-old found dead in Tampines flat after blood drips through neighbour's ceiling
PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
Choo Yun Ting
The Straits Times
Jan 30, 2019

SINGAPORE - A Tampines resident noticed a strange smell in her flat on Tuesday morning (Jan 29).

The 62-year-old eventually traced the smell to a dark red liquid which was dripping from the ceiling in her master bedroom.

Suspecting that the liquid might be blood, the woman, who gave her name only as Ms Jamilah, asked her son-in-law to call the police.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to an incident at Block 440 Tampines Street 43 at 8.43am. It was classified as a case of unnatural death.

A 77-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit in the block and he was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A neighbour told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that he had not seen the man in recent days. However, he did not suspect anything unusual as the man did not socialise with anyone and was usually home only in the evenings.

The police are investigating the case.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

