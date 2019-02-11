77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction

SCDF personnel at the scene of the accident that took place around 10.10am at the junction of Yishun Avenue 5 and Avenue 2.
PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 77-year-old man died in a road accident involving an SMRT bus in Yishun on Tuesday (Oct 29). The bus driver involved has been arrested.

The police said on Friday that the accident occurred around 10.10am at the junction of Yishun Avenue 5 and Avenue 2, in front of Northpoint City.

The elderly pedestrian was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The double-decker bus was making a turn at the junction when it hit the 77-year-old retiree, dragging him under the moving vehicle for around 4m to 5m, an eyewitness to the accident told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao. 

The eyewitness said the pedestrian was crossing the junction with a group of people but as he did not walk as fast, he had not finished crossing the road when the traffic light changed.

The 29-year-old bus driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act, said police. SMRT said the driver has since been suspended from driving.

"We are saddened that the accident occurred and have reached out to the family to provide support and assistance," Ms Margaret Teo, SMRT's chief communications officer, said. SMRT said it is assisting police with investigations.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

