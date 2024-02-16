78-year-old dialysis patient finds joy in Zumba, shares how Budget 2024 helps him

For some, the cost of treating heath conditions may be more daunting than the conditions themselves - especially amid the rising cost of living in Singapore.

But there is help available - something retiree Abdullah bin Ali can attest to.

Speaking with AsiaOne on Friday (Feb 16), the 78-year-old shared that he's a dialysis patient whose medical bills are well-covered by MediShield Life and other subsidies.

After signing up with an Active Ageing Centre (AAC) in Buangkok, the grandfather of 19 has taken part in a wider range of healthy lifestyle activities like volunteering to clean up the locale's therapeutic garden.

Abdullah has also picked up kickboxing and dancing through his Zumba dance exercises at the Home Nursing Foundation Wellness Club.

"This club is really very good, very helpful to me," Abdullah said. "I exercised every morning I came here until I could walk again using a stick."

Abdullah is one of the beneficiaries of the Age Well SG programme, which will receive $3.5 billion from the government over the next decade.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who presented the Budget on Friday, said that the money will go towards initiatives under the programme, giving the elderly a wider range of options to keep active through physical exercise or volunteering.

The government will also develop more assisted living options for seniors with care needs, such as Community Care Apartments and better home care arrangements.

There will also be "silver upgrades" to residential estates, so seniors can live more independently and safely in the community, he said.

This will cover therapeutic gardens, barrier-free ramps, and senior-friendly home fittings, as well as improvements in commuter infrastructure such senior-friendly bus stops, sheltered linkways and pedestrian-friendly roads.

Improving seniors' health

While some advanced moves in the Zumba classes still escape him, Abdullah feels that his participation is what matters most.

His health has improved significantly from his efforts, with him now being able to walk 100 metres even without assistance. He was only able to walk 50 metres with a walking stick in the past.

Abdullah shared that he is very happy about his accomplishments so far, and proudly added that he's also managed to lose 5kg in six months.

When asked if he would be concerned about rising cost of living or about his health in the future, Abdullah confidently stated that he isn't worried.

His MediShield Life and other subsidies cover most of his treatment costs, such that he only needs to pay $100 a month.

In fact, this amount has decreased over the years, as Abdullah recalled he had to pay $200 to $300 a month in the past.

Spending on what matters most

Soon, Abdullah will also receive support in other areas - DPM Wong announced that each Singaporean household will be receiving $600 worth of CDC vouchers, with $300 given out at the end of June and the other half in January next year.

Some Singaporeans will also receive a cost-of-living special payment of between $200 and $400, should they have an annual income under $100,000 and own no more than one property.

Moreover, the Majulah Package will provide Abdullah with a $750 top-up to his MediSave as part of the one-time MediSave Bonus, or $1,500 if he has less means.

With less money spent on his medical bills, the elderly man said he will be able to spend more on buying things for his grandchildren.

Clothes that he previously chose not to buy due to price - even after haggling with shop owners - could also become more affordable for him, he said.

Abdullah, who also professed his love for cooking, shared that he could also look at developing his hobby - or even developing other interests.

"I am a positive person," he said, adding that he likes to try "everything".

"Whatever I want to try, I'll try until I cannot [continue]."

