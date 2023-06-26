78-year-old man allegedly trapped 12-year-old girl in community club toilet, asked her for sex act

SINGAPORE - A 78-year-old man was charged on Monday (June 26) with confining a 12-year-old girl inside a Bukit Panjang community club toilet where he attempted to procure an obscene act from her.

Huang Youcai, a Singapore permanent resident, was charged with one count of wrongful confinement and one count of sexual exploitation of a child under the Children and Young Person Act.

There is a gag order to protect the identity of the victim.

On Feb 1, 2023, at about 8.30pm, Huang used his left hand to hold the door of the handicapped toilet cubicle at the Senja-Cashew Community Club closed for 1 minute and 49 seconds, preventing the victim from getting out.

He also allegedly held her hand and forearm, and asked her in Mandarin if she knew how to perform a sex act on him.

Huang is expected to return to court on Aug 7 to plead guilty to his charges.

If convicted of wrongful confinement, Huang can be sentenced to three years jail, fined or both.

For attempting to commit an indecent act on a child, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.

