Motorists pull 79-year-old driver from car through broken window after vehicle overturns on Braddell Road

A 79-year-old driver was injured after his car swerved into a road divider and overturned along Braddell Road.

Dashcam footage of the incident showed the vehicle drifting into the right-most lane before it mounted the kerb and hit the centre divider, causing the car to overturn.

An eyewitness who tried to help the male driver said that the car doors were locked and the engine didn't cut off, reported The Straits Times. The driver was subsequently pulled out of the vehicle through a broken window by other motorists.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at about 2pm on Tuesday (Feb 10).

The car was believed to have self-skidded along Braddell Road towards Bartley Road, the police added.

The SCDF stated that the 79-year-old driver was assessed for minor injuries and he declined to be taken to the hospital.

The driver is assisting police with ongoing investigations.

