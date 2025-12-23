79-year-old pedestrian dies in Bukit Batok crash; 61-year-old driver arrested

A 79-year-old man died on Monday (Dec 22) after being hit by a car in Bukit Batok.

The fatal accident occurred along Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 at about 5pm.

A now-deleted post on Xiaohongshu showed a blue police tent in the middle of the road and curious onlookers gathered nearby.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the elderly male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A 61-year-old male car driver has been arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

If charged and convicted of the offence, the driver may face a fine of up to $10,000, or a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:727090]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com