79-year-old Singaporean man dies from complications due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A 79-year-old Singaporean man died from complications due to Covid-19 on Wednesday (Aug 4).

He went to Sengkang General Hospital earlier that day with shortness of breath and low blood pressure, and tested positive for the virus.

He had not been vaccinated and had a history of heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension, said the Ministry of Health in an update on Thursday.

This is Singapore's third death from the virus in four days, bringing the total to 40.

On Monday, a 58-year-old woman, also unvaccinated, died from the virus. On Sunday, a 34-year-old Ukrainian crewman who arrived in Singapore on board a vessel on July 28 died from Covid-19 complications.

MOH on Thursday said there were 10 new clusters, and a total of 122 that are still active.

Twelve more cases have been added to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, bringing its case total to 1,127. It is the largest open cluster in Singapore, so far.

There were 96 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Thursday.

Of these, 38 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined, while another 20 linked cases were not in quarantine when detected.

The remaining 38 were new unlinked cases, up from 30 on Wednesday.

Two of the locally transmitted cases are seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

There were also two imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

One was detected on arrival in Singapore, while the other tested positive for the virus during SHN or isolation.

This makes a total of 98 new Covid-19 cases, bringing Singapore’s tally to 65,508.

MOH said there are 577 hospitalised cases, up from 555 on Wednesday.

Of these, 40 are serious cases requiring oxygen supplementation while eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Seven of these patients are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-six seniors above the age of 60 are seriously ill, 31 of whom are completely or partially unvaccinated.

MOH also said the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 881 in the week before to 723 in the past week, while the number of unlinked cases has increased from 223 to 228 in the same period.

It added that 65 per cent of Singapore’s population is fully vaccinated while 78 per cent has received at least one dose.

