799 new cases of Covid-19 infection; only 14 are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents

The Ministry of Health has reported 799 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (April 27).

Out of these, 14 cases are made up of Singaporean and Permanent Residents, MOH confirmed. The vast majority of other cases consist of work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

This would be a 181 increase from yesterday’s 618 new coronavirus cases.

More details will be furnished this evening.

This brings the total number of cases to 14,423, with 1,060 patients discharged and 12 deaths.



