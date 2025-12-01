$7.1 million in fines issued to 23,742 people for tax evasion at Singapore checkpoints from Jan to Oct

In the first ten months of 2025, 23,742 travellers were caught at Singapore's air, land and sea checkpoints for failing to declare dutiable and taxable goods.

The total composition sum imposed in lieu of prosecution amounted to $7,114,850, said Singapore Customs on Monday (Dec 1).

In one case on Oct 17, a female traveller from Bangkok was directed for further checks after attempting to exit the arrival hall at Changi Airport via the Green Channel, which is for those without anything to declare.

The checks found undeclared new luxury items, including a bag, a wallet and three pieces of jewellery. She was fined the maximum composition sum of $5,000.

A total of 142 culprits have been issued the maximum penalty of $5,000 for making incorrect or incomplete declarations to Singapore Customs this year, compared with 46 such offenders in 2024 and 51 in 2023.

Consistent with previous years, Singapore Customs noted that common violations involve commercial goods such as carpentry and renovation materials; apparel and accessories such as bags, clothes, phones and watches; consumer goods including health, food and skincare products; as well as cigarettes and alcohol that are either duty-unpaid or exceed duty-free allowances.

In 2023 and 2024, 7,139 and 13,099 travellers were caught respectively during the same period. The total composition sum imposed amounted to $2,303,380 in 2023 and $3,471,043 in 2024.

"Evading payment of duties and/or Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the checkpoints is a serious offence. Revenue collected belongs to Singapore and supports fair competition for local enterprises that comply with tax obligations," said a Singapore Customs spokesperson.

"We will take firm action against all offenders, including imposing the heaviest penalties on those who wilfully violate our laws."

All goods brought into Singapore by travellers, including both foreign visitors and residents, are subject to GST, regardless of any foreign sales or value-added tax already paid.

Under the Customs Act, those involved in the fraudulent evasion of any customs or excise duty face a fine of up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded or up to two years' jail.

Travellers can declare GST and any applicable duties via the Customs@SG web application, or by using the Customs Declaration Kiosks onsite.

[[nid:718749]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com