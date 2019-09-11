$7m grant to help food delivery riders affected by footpath ban replace their e-scooters with other devices

SINGAPORE - A $7 million grant has been introduced to help food delivery riders replace their electric scooters, after the Government banned the devices from footpaths earlier this week.

Under this scheme, food delivery riders who trade in their existing e-scooters will each receive up to $1,000 to buy a power-assisted bicycle, or $600 for a bicycle.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) on Friday (Nov 8) said the Government and three major food delivery companies set up this e-scooter Trade-in Grant for affected delivery riders to switch to bicycles, power-assisted bicycles or personal mobility aids. Riders can begin to trade in their e-scooters from next Friday.

The move comes in response to many food delivery riders raising their concerns over the footpath ban affecting their livelihoods. There are about 7,000 food delivery riders who use e-scooters, and groups of them have been meeting MPs since the ban took effect on Tuesday.

Grab, Deliveroo and Foodpanda will administer the new grant scheme, said the authorities, adding that the companies are also working with retailers to purchase in bulk "and bring down costs of these devices".

To qualify for the grant, which will be in place till Dec 31, riders have to be existing e-scooter food delivery riders as of Nov 7. They will have to surrender their e-scooters at disposal points located on Grab, Deliveroo and Foodpanda premises.

The grant is one component of what the MOT and Land Transport Authority said was a "transition assistance package" to help affected riders.

NTUC'S Employment and Employability Institute and Workforce Singapore are working with the three food delivery companies to provide career services and job search support under the Adapt and Grow initiative, for riders who want to look for other jobs, MOT said in its statement.

Riders who may have immediate financial difficulties can seek temporary financial help from the Ministry of Social and Family Development's and ComCare schemes, MOT said.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that while Singaporeans have largely welcomed the ban, the Government knew it would impact food delivery riders.

"As soon as the decision was taken, we had been in consultation with the food delivery companies," he said. "Discussions were intense but professional and productive."

He added that he was glad the trade-in grant was well received by the companies.