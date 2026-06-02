8 arrested in Choa Chu Kang, Tampines raids; over 26,000 duty-unpaid cigarette packets seized

Singapore Customs arrested eight men and seized 26,235 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes following two enforcement operations on May 14.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $485,773.

The two operations took place along Choa Chu Kang Street 52 and Tampines Avenue 9.

Three Singaporeans and four Indonesian nationals were arrested from the raid in Choa Chu Kang, with another Singaporean man arrested in Tampines. All eight men are between the ages of 33 and 49.

Singapore Customs also seized a Singapore-registered car and $38,325 in suspected proceeds from the sale of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

In a news release on Monday, Singapore Customs said that officers dug up 21,992 packets of duty‑unpaid cigarettes concealed in cartons disguised as snack products during their checks at a unit in Choa Chu Kang.

Some packets of the cigarettes had also been removed from the snack cartons, said Singapore Customs.

On the same day, Singapore Customs conducted a follow-up operation in Tampines where they found a Singaporean man unloading red plastic bags from a Singapore-registered car.

An additional 4,243 packets of duty‑unpaid cigarettes were uncovered in the car and the man was arrested, with customs officers seizing both the duty-unpaid cigarettes and the vehicle.

Court proceedings against all eight men are ongoing.

The penalty for buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes is a fine of up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or a jail term of up to six years. Vehicles used in committing such offences are also subject to forfeiture.

Singapore Customs reiterated that they remain committed to enforcing strict compliance with customs regulations and protecting revenue.

"Members of public with information on smuggling activities or duty or GST evasion can report it to Customs at https://go.gov.sg/reportcustomsoffence," said Singapore Customs.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com