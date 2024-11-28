8 fires in a week: Police probing suspected arson at Yishun EC construction site

The police are looking into a series of fires — suspected to be the result of arson — at a Yishun executive condo construction site.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that eight fires broke out in Yishun Close from Nov 20 to Nov 27.

The fires mainly involved construction materials and furniture at various locations within the site and were swiftly extinguished either by firefighters or construction workers.

SCDF's preliminary investigation findings indicate that the fires were intentionally started.

Two people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation in one of the fire incidents. There were no other reported injuries.

A video shared by TikTok user Jayfit on Nov 22 shows one of the fires, saying that it took place at the construction site of North Gaia, an executive condominium.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@jay_absbus/video/7439618596235676935[/embed]

In a comment, Jayfit claimed he also witnessed a fire at the worksite the day before.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that reports were lodged regarding the matter and investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:711348]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com