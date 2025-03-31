8 injured after multi-vehicle chain collision on PIE, 5 sent to hospital

A five-car chain collision on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) left eight people injured, including five who were conveyed to hospital on Saturday (March 29).

A video posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante the same evening showed footage of a yellow taxi crashing into the back of a grey car, which had come to a stop behind two other cars.

Another car which was not able to brake in time collided with the taxi, and a second car can also be seen coming to a stop behind it.

The first car in the chain, which appeared to be unaffected by the chain collision, then moved off.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it was alerted to the accident involving four cars and a taxi on the PIE towards Tuas at around 3.30pm.

Five people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital — a 22-year-old female car passenger, a 70-year-old male taxi driver, a 52-year-old male and 49-year-old female taxi passenger, as well as a 27-year-old male car driver.

Three more people were assessed for minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

