8 Singaporean cab drivers operating under cross-border taxi scheme arrested for alleged bribery offences

Eight Singaporean taxi drivers, aged between 47 and 74, were arrested on Monday (March 30) for allegedly bribing Malaysian law enforcement officers on the Causeway.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement that the drivers, operating under the cross-border taxi scheme, did so to avoid enforcement action for driving along the bus lane.

Investigations are ongoing for alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Anyone convicted of corruption faces a fine of up to $100,000 and up to five years' jail, or both.

Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, CPIB said, adding that it will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against any parties involved in such activities.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com