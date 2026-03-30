Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

8 Singaporean cab drivers operating under cross-border taxi scheme arrested for alleged bribery offences

8 Singaporean cab drivers operating under cross-border taxi scheme arrested for alleged bribery offences
The cab drivers bribed Malaysian law enforcement officers to avoid being penalised for driving along the bus lane on the Causeway.
PHOTO: Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau
Ching Shi JiePUBLISHED ONMarch 30, 2026 11:01 AMBYChing Shi Jie

Eight Singaporean taxi drivers, aged between 47 and 74, were arrested on Monday (March 30) for allegedly bribing Malaysian law enforcement officers on the Causeway. 

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement that the drivers, operating under the cross-border taxi scheme, did so to avoid enforcement action for driving along the bus lane.

Investigations are ongoing for alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Anyone convicted of corruption faces a fine of up to $100,000 and up to five years' jail, or both.

Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, CPIB said, adding that it will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against any parties involved in such activities.

[[nid:732546]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com

CausewayCorruptionCPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau)
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.