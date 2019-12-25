8 Singaporeans on Bloomberg billionaires list, from paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang to banking veteran Wee Cho Yaw

SINGAPORE - Eight Singaporeans made the cut in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index released on Tuesday (Dec 24).

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The index includes details about the total net worth, industry and nationality of each billionaire listed, including a net worth analysis on each billionaire's profile page.

The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York. Reports on the world's and Asia's richest draw on these figures.

Here are the eight Singaporeans who made it to the index:

1. Goh Cheng Liang

Global rank: 142

Total net worth: US$10.7 billion

Age: 92

Mr Goh is the founder of Wuthelam Holdings, a closely held paint and coatings maker. The Singapore-based company's joint venture with Japan's Nippon Paint Holdings has over 23,000 employees, and operations in 17 countries, including China and India. It's also the largest shareholder in Nippon Paint, Asia's biggest paint maker.

2. Wee Cho Yaw

Global rank: 181

Total net worth: US$9.14 billion

Age: 89

Mr Wee Cho Yaw is the largest shareholder and chairman emeritus of United Overseas Bank, Singapore's third-biggest lender by assets. The company has about 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories. It held customer deposits of $293 billion and had assets of $388 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.

3. Li Xiting

Global rank: 189

Total net worth: US$8.73 billion

Age: 68

Mr Li is the chairman of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, a Chinese medical equipment maker. The Shenzen-based company had revenue of 13.6 billion yuan (S$2.6 billion) in 2018. Its products, including patient monitoring and medical imaging devices, are found in almost 110,000 medical institutions around the world.

4. Shu Ping

Global rank: 230

Total net worth: US$7.51 billion

Age: 49

Ms Shu is a co-founder and director of Haidilao International Holding, China's biggest chain of hotpot restaurants. She founded the company with her husband, billionaire Zhang Yong. The Beijing-based business has more than 460 restaurants and reported revenue of 17 billion yuan (S$3.3 billion) in 2018. Ms Shu also has a stake in publicly-traded Yihai International Holding, a Haidilao supplier.

5. Zhang Yong

Global rank: 232

Total net worth: US$7.49 billion

Age: 48

Mr Zhang is a co-founder and chairman of Haidilao International Holding, China's biggest chain of hotpot restaurants. The Beijing-based business has more than 460 restaurants and reported revenue of 17 billion yuan in 2018. Mr Zhang also has a stake in publicly-traded Yihai International Holding, a Haidilao supplier.

6. Tan Kim Choo

Global rank: 298

Total net worth: US$6.32 billion

Age: Unknown

Madam Tan is the largest shareholder of Far East Organization, the biggest closely held property developer in Singapore. It's calculated to have had revenue of US$4.5 billion in 2018 and has completed over 770 projects. Madam Tan, the wife of late property tycoon Ng Teng Fong, also has stakes in beverage maker Yeo Hiap Seng and real estate developer Far East Orchard. Her sons are Mr Philip and Robert Ng.

7. Philip Ng

Global rank: 327

Total net worth: US$5.96 billion

Age: 61

Mr Philip Ng is chief executive of Far East Organization, Singapore's largest closely held developer. It's calculated to have had revenue of US$4.5 billion in 2018. He controls Hong Kong-based developer Sino Group with his brother, Robert, and has a stake in Tsim Sha Tsui Properties, a Hong Kong-based developer.

8. Robert Ng

Global rank: 332

Total net worth: US$5.9 billion

Age: 67

Mr Robert Ng is the chairman of Sino Group, a Hong Kong-based real estate operation he controls with his brother, Philip. Sino owns Conrad Hong Kong and Fullerton Hotel Singapore. The brothers also control Far East Organization, Singapore's largest private property developer, and have stakes in Hong Kong developer Tsim Sha Tsui Properties.

Source: Bloomberg

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.