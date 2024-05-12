8-vehicle accident on AYE near Alexandra Road; 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital following a chain collision on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on May 10 afternoon.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident involving eight cars along AYE towards Marina Coastal Expressway, before Alexandra Road, at about 12.10pm.

A video of the accident's aftermath posted on Reddit shows the vehicles on the right-most lane of the road, which was cordoned off. An Emas recovery truck and two SCDF ambulances can be seen in the footage.

A 25-year-old male car driver and a 37-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

