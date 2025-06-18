8-year-old among three injured in 3-vehicle collision in Boon Lay

An eight-year-old girl was among three people who were taken to hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Boon Lay.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Upper Jurong Road and Pioneer Road North on Monday (June 16) at 9.50am.

The accident involved two cars and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist is a 31-year-old man, and one of the cars was driven by a 34-year-old woman with her eight-year-old daughter as a passenger.

All three of them were taken to National University Hospital.

The woman is assisting with investigations.

Photos posted on SG Road Vigilante shows paramedics attending to a person on the ground, and a motorcycle helmet is seen lying beside the front right wheel of a car with a severely damaged front bumper.

In a separate incident on the same day, a 53-year-old man died after the car he was driving skidded and crashed into a tree along Paya Lebar Road.

SCDF and the police said that they were alerted to the accident at about 12.05pm.

The man was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Photos shared on citizen journalism site Stomp shows paramedics attending to the man on the ground, with other photos revealing significant damage to the car's front bumper and passenger-side door.

Police investigations into both accidents are ongoing.

