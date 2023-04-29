8-year-old girl in Singapore overjoyed after getting signed card from King Charles

When Queen Elizabeth II died last September, eight-year-old Singapore resident Misha Woodruff wrote to Britain's new monarch King Charles III to convey her condolences.

Seven months later, to her surprise, he responded with a signed card, thanking her for her kind words.

Misha told The Straits Times on Friday (April 28): "I felt really excited when I saw the letter was from Buckingham Palace and wondered what was inside!"

Her father, British national Nick Woodruff, 44, said his daughter was over the moon when she received the card on Wednesday.

"Her eyes opened wide with amazement when she saw the cypher of King Charles. She read it out loud and was running around the house with joy," said Woodruff, who is chief of staff at Trust Bank.

In her letter, Misha, who is British but was born and raised in Singapore, shared her hope that King Charles will be a great monarch and loved by people around the world.

She also wished that he will visit her at Tanglin Trust School in Singapore in the future.

The card from King Charles, who will be crowned in London on May 6, stated: "It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother.

"Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow."

Woodruff said Misha came up with what to write on her own and his Malaysian wife guided her on how to structure the letter.

"This experience has really inspired her to be bold and try things she might have once thought was impossible," he said, adding the card from King Charles will be kept in Misha's box of keepsakes and treasured by the family for a long time.

