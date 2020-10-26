8-year-old girl in Woodlands accident still unconscious

Four people, including an eight-year-old girl were taken to the hospital when a red Audi and a van collided at Woodlands Avenue 12 around 8pm last Friday night (October 23).

Collision causes critical injuries

In a video posted on Facebook by ROADS.sg, the two vehicles were seen colliding. The little girl and her 23-year-old cousin were flung out of the vehicle from the impact.

The red Audi was cruising along the right-most lane when suddenly a grey van pulled up in front to make a turn, causing the Audi to slam its breaks and collide violently with the van.

The police said the four passengers in both vehicles were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

The little girl, however, is unconscious a day after her emergency operation. Her father said she had the operation at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital before she was transferred to KK Women’s and Children’s hospital’s intensive care unit.

Girl’s condition remains unstable but has slightly improved

The eight-year-old girl's father, Tan, has stated that while her condition was only slightly better, the doctor said the next few days will still be critical for her due to the blood clots in her brain.

According to reports, she also suffered fractures in both her legs, with a more severe injury in her right leg.

The child remains in intensive care as of reporting.

Tan does not blame his brother-in-law who was revealed to be the van’s driver

The van driver, who was later arrested for reckless driving, was revealed to be Tan’s brother-in-law.

Tan said that he does not blame him for the accident. He has since been released by the authorities, but would be called to assist further investigations.

Audi suspected for speeding

Meanwhile, the driver of the red Audi was allegedly speeding in the video and believed to not have been able to brake in time to avoid the collision.

Tan is now seeking assistance from anyone who might have further information on the accident to come forward.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.