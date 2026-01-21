singapore

80 evacuated after fire breaks out at Boat Quay eatery

Eighty people were evacuated after a fire broke out at an eatery in Boat Quay.
Esther Lam
January 21, 2026

Eighty people were evacuated after a fire broke out at an eatery in Boat Quay on Tuesday (Jan 20). 

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at 78 Boat Quay at about 11.20pm.  

"The fire involved cooking equipment on the ground floor," said SCDF, adding that the blaze was extinguished using a water jet. 

As a precautionary measure, the police and SCDF evacuated 80 persons from neighbouring units. 

One person was assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation but declined to be sent to the hospital. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF. 

