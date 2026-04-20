80 residents evacuated after fire breaks out at Choa Chu Kang condo; no injuries reported

About 80 residents were evacuated from a condominium in Choa Chu Kang after a fire broke out on Sunday (April 19) morning.

In a video shared on Xiaohongshu on the same day, residents are seen gathered on the ground floor as thick smoke billows from the building.

In the caption, the user noted that the elevators were out of service, requiring residents to use the stairs to evacuate.

The user also reminded residents to be cautious when charging devices overnight.

Speaking to 8world, a resident at the condominium said she heard sirens at around 8.15am, with fire engines and ambulances arriving shortly after.

"When we came downstairs, we saw very thick black smoke coming out of the windows. At around 8.30am, firefighters came down to check if anyone was injured," she said.

"By then, the smoke had subsided and residents from the other blocks were allowed to return."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 60 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 at about 8.05am.

Online checks indicate that the above-mentioned address corresponds to INZ Residences condominium.

The fire, which involved the living room in a ninth floor unit, was extinguished by SCDF using a hose reel and a compressed air foam backpack.

Two occupants from the affected unit were assessed but both declined to be taken to the hospital, it said.

There were no other reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com